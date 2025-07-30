NBA Veteran Marcus Morris Sr. Arrested, Denied Bond Over Bounced Casino Checks

The NBA journeyman and current ESPN analyst, Marcus Morris Sr., is being held in a Broward County jail in Florida after being arrested on fraud charges for allegedly writing checks to Las Vegas casinos with insufficient funds.

The 35-year-old Mr. Morris, dressed in a light brown prison jumpsuit and wearing handcuffs, appeared in a Broward County court on Tuesday. His attorney argued for Mr. Morris’s release, saying he was in the process of paying back the sizable debt – reportedly over $250,000 – that he owes to two Las Vegas casinos after writing multiple checks in exchange for cash and chips.

“It doesn’t help anyone, and only wastes resources, for my client to remain behind bars in this sort of situation,” said Mr. Morris’ attorney in court footage obtained by TMZ Sports.

Mr. Morris is facing two felony charges out of Nevada: drawing or passing a check with intent to defraud worth $1,200 or greater, and theft valued at $100,000 or greater, according to Las Vegas court records.

Marcus Morris Sr. #24 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the first quarter in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on May 07, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Between June 21 and June 22, 2024, Mr. Morris is accused of writing 30 checks, totaling $150,000, to the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and Casino for cash and chips, according to reports.

Mr. Morris is also accused of writing $115,000 in checks to the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, also in Las Vegas, in May 2024, but has yet to pay that amount back to the casino after the checks allegedly “bounced,” according to reports.

Mr. Morris was arrested on July 27 at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and held without bond on an out-of-state hold.

At his bond hearing, the prosecutor said there had been attempts made by both casinos and the district attorney’s office in Nevada to negotiate with Mr. Morris. “Those have been unresponsive,” the prosecutor said. Nevada intended to extradite him to the state to face charges, although officials indicated that there would be a “dismissal process” should the full amount of Mr. Morris’s alleged debts be paid.

Markieff Morris #11 and Marcus Morris #15 of the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game against the Houston Rockets at US Airways Center on February 10, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Mr. Morris was denied bond at Tuesday’s hearing, with the judge saying she had no jurisdiction to “tell him to report to Nevada or to go to court in Nevada.”

Mr. Morris has earned nearly $107 million throughout his 13-year career, playing for nine teams including the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers. He last played in the 2023-24 season for the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers. He averaged 12 points and 4.4 rebounds per game over his career. He has most recently appeared as an NBA analyst on ESPN’s “Get Up” and “First Take” programs.

His agent, Yony Noy, claimed there was “zero fraud here” with his client’s case and called his arrest “absolute insanity.”

“This is due to an outstanding marker with a casino. Apparently if you have over $1,200 they can issue a warrant for your arrest,” Mr. Noy wrote on X.

Markieff Morris #88 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against Marcus Morris Sr. #8 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the third quarter at Staples Center on April 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Mr. Morris’s identical twin brother and 14-year NBA veteran , Markieff Morris, was in the audience during Tuesday’s bond hearing. After his brother’s arrest, Markieff Morris wrote on X that “for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family.”

“They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud s–t. They could have came to the crib for all that,” Markieff wrote on X.

This is not Mr. Morris’s first run-in with the law. In 2012, he was charged with battery in Kansas and entered a diversion program to resolve it. In 2015, both Morris brothers were charged with aggravated assault for allegedly helping three other people beat up 36-year-old Erik Hood outside a high school basketball game in Phoenix. In 2017, a Phoenix jury acquitted both men after a two-week trial.