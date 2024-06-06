Nearly Half Of Americans Think Trump Should End Campaign After Convictions, Poll Suggests

The poll also revealed that 50 percent of respondents agree with the guilty verdict in the hush money case.

President Trump may face challenges with voters following his felony convictions last week, according to a new poll.

The ABC News/Ipsos survey, conducted between May 31 and June 1, found that 49 percent of respondents believe Mr. Trump should drop out of the 2024 presidential race in light of the Manhattan jury’s verdict. Meanwhile, 37 percent think he should continue his campaign, and 14 percent are unsure.

Last Thursday, Mr. Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels. The poll also revealed that 50 percent of respondents agree with the guilty verdict in the hush money case, while 27 percent feel it was incorrect. Another 23 percent are uncertain about the verdict’s accuracy.

Despite the convictions, Mr. Trump’s favorability remains relatively stable. Around 31 percent of those surveyed have a favorable opinion of him, a slight increase from 29 percent in March. President Joe Biden’s favorability is in a similar range, with 32 percent now, compared to 33 percent in March.

The poll included 781 adults aged 18 and older and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points. Additionally, a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted last week found that 10 percent of Republican registered voters are less likely to support Trump following his conviction.