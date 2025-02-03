Netanyahu Arrives at Washington to ‘Redraw’ Middle East in Meeting With Trump

‘The fact that this would be President Trump’s first meeting with a foreign leader since his inauguration is telling,’ the Israeli leader said.

President Donald Trump said Middle East discussions are “progressing” as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu arrived at Washington.

“The discussions on the Middle East with Israel and various other countries are progressing. Bibi Netanyahu’s coming on Tuesday, and I think we have some very big meetings scheduled,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Netanyahu will meet Trump in the White House where they are expected to discuss the Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza, as well as the ongoing threat to both America and Israel from Iran and its proxies in the Middle East.

“The fact that this would be President Trump’s first meeting with a foreign leader since his inauguration is telling. I think it’s a testimony to the strength of the Israeli-American alliance. It’s also a testimony to the strength of our personal friendship,” Mr. Netanyahu said as he departed Israel on Sunday.

Mr. Netanyahu said that wars Israel has been engaged in since October 7 and the decisions made by his government “already changed the face of the Middle East.”

“Our decisions and the courage of our soldiers have redrawn the map. But I believe that working closely with President Trump, we can redraw it even further and for the better,” he added.

With ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, Mr. Netanyahu’s government is believed to be seeking Trump’s support for a joint U.S.-Israel attack on Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran warned last week that such an attack would be tantamount to all-out war. And on Monday, the Islamic republic revealed a new medium-range missile with a range of 1,056 miles.

“Our missile technology is designed solely to ensure that no one dares attack us,” Iranian President Pezeshkian said.

Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Trump will be meeting in the White House as Israel and Hamas resume negotiations over the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire in Gaza.

Mr. Trump has come under fire for suggesting that Jordan and Egypt should accept some two million Palestinians from Gaza to “clean out” the Hamas-enclave.

But both Cairo and Jordan have outright rejected the proposal, with Egypt saying that “such actions threaten stability, risk extending the conflict further in the region, and undermine opportunities for peace and coexistence.”

Mr. Trump pushed back after both countries rejected his idea, saying: “They will do it. They will do it. They’re gonna do it, okay? We do a lot for them, and they’re gonna do it.”