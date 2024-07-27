Netanyahu’s Powerful Message — ‘We Win, They Lose’ — So Far Falls on Deaf Ears at Washington — and Mar-a-Lago

The prime minister seemingly has not made any real progress toward convincing Biden, Harris, or even Trump of the need to support Israel’s effort to destroy Hamas.

I want to know why no one besides Prime Minister Netanyahu is talking about “we win, they lose” total de-Hamasification.

While thousands of useful idiots and antisemites were protesting, Mr. Netanyahu met privately with President Biden, Vice President Harris, and then President Trump.

So that’s a lot of meetings.

Perhaps it represents three separate governments for all we know.

I am concerned, though, that even after his stirring, inspiring, forceful speech before Congress, the prime minister seemingly has not made any real progress toward convincing the leaders of all three potential governments that they must support Israel’s effort to destroy Hamas.

In other words, finish the job.

Here’s what he said: “For the forces of civilization to triumph, America and Israel must stand together. Because when we stand together, something very simple happens. We win. They lose.”

I think he is totally 100 percent right.

If you read the readouts from the three meetings, though, you don’t find any reference to that kind of Netanyahu rallying cry.

At least Trump talked about stopping Iran.

In the past, though, he has seemingly favored a total victory by Israel in a short period of time.

Perhaps he said that privately to Mr. Netanyahu, but it was not in the readout nor the presser that followed their meeting.

What he did say, referring to his successful pro-Israeli accomplishments like moving the American embassy to Jerusalem and of course the pathbreaking Abraham Accords — what he said was that he couldn’t understand how any Jewish people could vote Democratic.

Well perhaps so, but with San Francisco socialism running wild, I personally don’t know how anybody can vote Democratic, just as an aside.

The Kamala Harris people put out a statement and seemed much more concerned about Hamas and their Palestinian co-conspirators, garbling some gibberish about not seeing the war in Gaza through a “binary lens.”

What does that mean?

And talking about the complexity of the situation.

Sounds like she’s leaning away from Israel which is what a good San Francisco radical progressive would be expected to do.

But not so long ago, there was a lot of talk about de-Hamasification, comparing it to de-Nazification during and after World War II.

That’s the “we win, they lose” scenario.

I don’t hear that anymore, though.

There’s a lot of talk about a cease-fire and hostage release, but details are scarce and that whole story seems vague.

Of course Hamas still has not told anyone who and how many hostages are still alive.

There are American hostages that may still be alive, but neither Mr. Biden nor Ms. Harris ever seem to talk much about them.

Mr. Biden’s whole goofy floating pier plan to deliver humanitarian aid, completely fell apart in a couple of weeks.

The liberal press doesn’t wanna talk about that anymore, though.

And it’s hard to tell whether Mr. Netanyahu, who is a very brave man, is nonetheless boxed in by a combination of unruly domestic Israeli politics, as well as a lack of support from the Biden-Harris administrations.

So my last thought is: when can sensible people who know the difference between good and evil get back to “we win, they lose?”

