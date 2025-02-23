New AG Bondi Cleans House at DOJ, Even Strips Biden and Harris Portraits Off the Walls Herself

‘It took me about 30 seconds to get them off the wall,’ she says during a Fox News interview with Lara Trump.

Newly installed Attorney General Pam Bondi says she wasted no time taking matters into her own hands after arriving at her new office at the Department of Justice in Washington.

In an interview on the new Fox News weekend show, “My View With Lara Trump,” Ms. Bondi said she took action after spotting portraits of previous administration officials still hanging on the walls.

“It’s been interesting,” she said when asked by Ms. Trump how it was moving into her new office. “So, I went up on the seventh floor, which is the National Security Division, so the entire floor is a skip, so no one can get in there. So I was able to get the code, open the door, and I look on the wall and see President Biden, Kamala Harris, and Merrick Garland’s paintings still hanging.”

“Oh, wow. Someone didn’t tell them that there’s a new president,” Ms. Trump said.

“I did!” Ms. Bondi said. “I personally took all three photos walking down the hall.”

“I put him in front of someone who said to me, ‘Oh, well, maintenance is really slow here,'” she added. “I said, ‘Well, it took me about 30 seconds to get them off the wall.'”

Ms. Bondi said the employee told them that maintenance workers do not want staffers to “touch anything” as a reason for the portraits still being on display.

“Well, I just did,” she claims she said to the employee in response.

Ms. Bondi also stated her long and short-term goals for the next term.

“On day one, shortly after I was sworn in, I walked over and signed 14 executive orders basically saying we are returning the Department of Justice to its core function — fighting violent crime,” she said, adding that she plans to enforce strict measures against sanctuary cities harboring undocumented immigrants.

The attorney general also praised Elon Musk, calling his efforts heading up the Department of Government Efficiency “remarkable.”

“The waste, the fraud, the abuse from within the Justice Department, doling out billions is going to stop.”