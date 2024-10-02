New California Law Will Allow Amsterdam-Style Cannabis Cafes

California, which legalized recreational cannabis in 2016, has seen its legal dispensaries struggle to compete with the black market.

California will soon introduce “cannabis cafes” similar to those popularized in the Netherlands, allowing diners to smoke marijuana at certain restaurants.

Under a new law signed on Monday by Governor Newsom, a Democrat, businesses already licensed to sell cannabis will be authorized to serve hot food and non-alcoholic beverages. The legislation will take effect on January 1.

“Right now, our small cannabis businesses are struggling to compete against illegal drug sellers that don’t follow the law or pay taxes,” the state assemblyman who authored the bill, Matt Haney, said, Yahoo reported. “In order to ensure the legal cannabis market can survive and thrive in California, we have to allow them to adapt, innovate and offer products and experiences that customers want.”

The concept of cannabis cafes has been in demand for years, particularly in cities like West Hollywood near Los Angeles. The liberal enclave aims to compete with Amsterdam and already hosts “cannabis lounges,” where dispensaries are attached to separate bars or restaurants.

However, the move has met with some opposition. Public health advocates have raised concerns about the impact smoking cannabis in restaurants could have on lung health. “Secondhand marijuana smoke has many of the same carcinogens and toxic chemicals as secondhand tobacco smoke,” a statement from the American Cancer Society’s advocacy branch reads.

The new law “undermines the state’s smoke-free restaurants law and compromises its enforcement, thus threatening to roll back decades of hard-won protections of everyone’s right to breathe clean, smoke-free air,” the branch says.