New Documents Suggest Fed Governor Lisa Cook Declared Property as ‘Vacation Home,’ Undermining Fraud Claims

New documents appear to undermine allegations of mortgage fraud leveled against a Federal Reserve governor, Lisa Cook, by allies of President Trump, according to a report released Friday.

A loan estimate for an Atlanta home purchased by Ms. Cook shows she declared the property as a “vacation home,” which could undermine claims that she improperly designated two different properties as her primary residence, Reuters reported.

The loan estimate reviewed by Reuters, dated May 28, 2021, was issued by Ms. Cook’s credit union before she finalized the purchase. It explicitly states her intention for the Atlanta property not to be her main home, a detail that two independent real estate experts told the news agency contradicts the narrative pushed by her critics.

The Trump administration has not publicly commented on the newly disclosed documents.

Accusations against Ms. Cook have been spearheaded by figures like Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. They have pointed to mortgage documents for her homes in Atlanta, Georgia, and Ann Arbor, Michigan, to argue that she simultaneously claimed both as her “primary residence” — a move that can have favorable mortgage and tax implications.

The allegations prompted Mr. Pulte to refer the matter to the Department of Justice, leading to a federal investigation and an order from Mr. Trump for her dismissal.

Ms. Cook, who continues to serve at the Federal Reserve, has filed a lawsuit to block her dismissal and has consistently denied any wrongdoing regarding her properties, which also include an investment property in Massachusetts.

The documents cited by Mr. Pulte contain standard federal mortgage language stating each loan is for a “primary residence.” However, other paperwork for the Atlanta home, filed in Georgia’s Fulton County and reviewed by Reuters, includes a critical clause: this stipulation exists “unless Lender otherwise agrees in writing.” The loan estimate from her credit union seems to provide that written agreement, stating, “Property Use: Vacation Home.”

Two real estate experts, who are not involved in Ms. Cook’s case, told Reuters that the document strengthens her defense. It indicates she was transparent with her lender about her intentions during the application process.

Further supporting Ms. Cook’s position, Fulton County property records and a tax official confirmed she never applied for a primary residence tax exemption for the Georgia home. Additionally, a separate federal security clearance form completed by Ms. Cook in December 2021 also lists the Atlanta property as a “second home,” consistent with her loan application.

The controversy surrounding Ms. Cook is set against a broader struggle over the independence of the Federal Reserve. Since returning to office, Mr. Trump has frequently criticized Fed governors for their hesitation to cut interest rates.