New England in Throes of Serial Killer Hysteria After Bodies Discovered Across Three States

Eight bodies found in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island are sparking intense speculation online, despite police claims of no connection.

The bucolic landscape of New England is gripped in fear after the remains of eight people were found across three states this spring — leading to online speculation that a serial killer could be the loose.

The latest discovery was made on Tuesday after the body of a woman was found near a bike path in Springfield, Massachusetts, by local police officers who were responding to a call of an unresponsive person. The discovery of the unidentified woman is being investigated as a homicide and is the eighth to have occurred in the region, with seven other bodies found across Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

The serial killer speculation began on a Facebook group called “New England Serial Killer,” which has since changed its name due to the site’s regulations. The group has gained 66,000 members in recent weeks.

Authorities’ investigating the deaths throughout the region have downplayed any possible connection.

“There is no information at this time suggesting any connection to similar remains discoveries, and there is also no known threat to the public at this time,” Connecticut State Police said to Fox News.

Armchair sleuths have also taken to TikTok to hash out their theories.

“I don’t like that the police are like, ‘Don’t jump to conclusions’ … this has literally got [expletive] serial killer written all over it,” one TikTok user said in an April 10 post.

Only three of the bodies have been identified, including that of 35-year-old Paige Fannon, of West Islip, New York, whose lifeless body was found in the Norwalk River on March 6. The search for her remains was sparked after her clothing and other belongings were found on the riverbank.

Also identified were Denise Leary, a 59-year-old mother of two whose body was found in New Haven last month after she went missing in September, and Michelle Romano, 56, from Warwick, New York, whose remains were found in the woods near Foster, Connecticut after she was also reported missing for months.