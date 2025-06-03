New Jersey Drops Tesla EV Chargers From Service Areas Along Turnpike

Garden State officials boot Elon Musk’s company in favor of universal chargers amid plunging profits and other woes for the EV manufacturer.

Business woes for Elon Musk’s Tesla are continuing to mount after the state of New Jersey announced it would go with a different company to provide charging stations along the Turnpike.

Universal chargers will be installed at multiple service areas along the tolled highway exclusively by another company, which means that the Agency’s contract with the EV Manufacturer will not be renewed.

Applegreen, which operates facilities at service areas along the Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway, won the contract to exclusively provide EV chargers at the 21 service areas after an amendment in 2023 to their agreement with the Turnpike Authority.

“The Turnpike Authority consented to that agreement because Applegreen, which was already operating restaurants and travel marts on the Turnpike and Parkway, was in the best position to roll-out and manage EV chargers in the service areas,” a spokesman for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority said in a statement to the New York Sun. “Tesla had a license agreement to provide Tesla superchargers in eight Turnpike service areas. That license agreement has expired.”

The Tesla Superchargers already installed at multiple service areas will be removed since Applegreen has an exclusive deal with the state.

Tesla officials appear to be upset that the state had decided not to renew its contract with the company and claimed in a post on X that they had offered the NJTA “above-market commercial terms,” including to build their “supercharger” stations with upgrades to include universal charging capabilities.

“NJTA’s decision to remove, rather than add, critical charging infrastructure is a setback for New Jersey’s EV adoption goals of 100% Zero-Emission New Car Sales by 2035,” reads the post on X. “It removes Turnpike access to the most reliable (99.9% uptime), least congested (<1% waiters) and cost-effective (~30% lower $/kWh) charging.”

Tesla officials also say that they have been preparing for the past three years for this outcome and have built 116 new stalls in locations alongside the New Jersey Turnpike.

“We are still willing to invest in New Jersey Turnpike sites if @NJTurnpike or @GovMurphy want to reverse this decision,” the statement reads.

“Otherwise, we will continue to build out the best possible infrastructure off the Turnpike to serve @DelValTesla and the EV drivers of New Jersey.”

Tesla has experienced a decline in global sales ever since its owner, Mr. Musk, took on an advisory role with the Department of Government Efficiency.

In an April call with investors, the Tesla head said that profits had dropped over 70 percent in the first quarter of 2025.

The car company has also dealt with multiple attacks on its infrastructure, including a string of arson incidents. Protestors have also targeted charging stations and committed a broader trend of vandalism aimed at Tesla facilities across the United States, including graffiti attacks on Tesla owners’ cars and at Tesla dealerships, with owners posting photos of their vehicles tagged with spray-painted swastikas.