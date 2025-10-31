New Jersey Gubernatorial Race Will Go Down to The Wire as Final Polls Show Conflicting Results

Emerson poll shows Sherrill leading by one point, well within margin of error.

Three new polls released in the eleventh hour before election day shows that the gubernatorial election in New Jersey is still anyone’s game.

The polls show a dizzying array of possible outcomes in the race between Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli, ranging from a dead heat to an eight-point lead for Ms. Sherrill.

A new Emerson College poll released Thursday in conjunction with WPIX 11 and the Hill. shows Ms. Sherrill clinging to a razor-thin edge of 49 percent over Mr. Ciattarelli who is at 48 percent among likely voters — well within the margin of error.

The new poll also shows a “gender divide” among voters in the Garden State.

“Men break for Ciattarelli by 16 points, while women break for Sherrill by 18 points,” Emerson College Polling’s executive director Spencer Kimball said.

Emerson was first to call it last month when a previous poll showed a dead heat between the two candidates.

“Since last month, Ciattarelli’s lead among men increased by four points, and Sherill’s lead among women grew by eight points,” Mr. Kimball said.

Suffolk University Political Research Center finds Ms. Sherrill ahead by four points at 46 percent to Mr. Ciattarelli’s 42 percent among likely voters — still a tight margin.

The gap closes among voters in Bergen County with Ms. Sherrill at 43 percent and Mr. Ciattarelli at 42 percent.

In what is perhaps the strongest of the polls for the Democratic candidate, Quinnipiac University found her leading by eight points at 51 percent, a slight jump from the school’s previous poll in mid-October when she was at 50 percent.

The numbers in the Quinnipiac poll shows a predictable break among party lines with Ms. Sherrill capturing 94 percent of Democrats while Ciattarelli takes 93 percent of Republicans. But independents lean slightly toward Mr. Ciattarelli, 47-44 percent.

The gender divide is more dramatic — women favor Sherrill by 20 points while men give Ciattarelli a narrower 7-point advantage.