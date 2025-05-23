The New York Sun

New Jersey Parents Get More Paid Time Off — So They Can Attend Their Children’s School Events

Parents can already use sick time to attend events at school but new legislation would add two more days off.

A bill in New Jersey would allow parents to take an extra two days off to attend their children's extracurricular events. AP/Gene J. Puskar
New Jersey already allows parents to take sick leave to attend events at their child’s school. Now they could be offering them even more time at the taxpayers’ expense.

“Time goes by so quick when kids are in school,” State Senator Vincent Polistina, the lawmaker behind S172, says.

The state already requires companies to allow parents to use up to 40 hours of paid sick leave to attend conferences, meetings, or events in schools. The new proposal would add two more days but give companies a tax credit to cover the employee’s wages.

The Jersey Shore Republican wants parents to attend more of their child’s extra-curricular activities. “We need to encourage the involvement of our parents in their children’s education,” Mr. Polistina says. “The more they are involved, the greater the potential of success for the student.”

Democrat Teresa Ruiz is a cosponsor of the bipartisan legislation. The new program would be voluntary for businesses but if they choose not to offer the time off they will miss out on the tax credit.

The New Jersey Business and Industry Association says the idea has its support because the program is optional.

New Jersey Citizen Action director Dena Jaborska is against the bill in its current form and says it’s redundant. “It’s confusing to create another layer of policy,” Ms. Jaborska told NJ.com. She suggests simply amending the state’s sick leave law to add the extra time off in it.

The bill is in a Senate committee but has not been slated for a vote. A similar bill has been introduced in the state assembly.

Mr. Funk was the managing editor of Pleroma Media, and worked as a breaking news reporter at The Messenger after spending 25 years at Fox Television as a producer, executive producer, and digital content director.

