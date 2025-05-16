New Jersey Transit Engineers Strike, Halting the Nation’s Third-Largest Commuter Rail

New Jersey Transit engineers walked off the job at midnight on Friday, affecting thousands of residents about to embark on their morning rush-hour commutes.

The cancellations on the nation’s third-largest commuter rail are expected to affect nearly 100,000 daily commuters and businesses across the New York metropolitan area. The work stoppage was launched after last minute talks late Thursday night between NJT and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen over salary negotiations went off the rails.

“NJ Transit has a half-billion dollars for a swanky new headquarters and $53 million for decorating the interior of that unnecessary building,” BLET National President Mark Wallace said in a statement. “They gave away $20 million in revenue during a fare holiday last year. They have money for penthouse views and pet projects, just not for their front-line workers. Enough is enough. We will stay out until our members receive the fair pay that they deserve.”

A previous deal, that would have given engineers their first raise in six years, along with thousands of dollars of back pay, had been rejected by nearly 90 percent of the BLET’s 500 members. The alleged that the new pay hike would still fall short of the higher wages of engineers at Amtrak and other commuter railroads like Metro North that use the same stations, according to CNN.



“We, the locomotive engineers of NJ Transit are asking only for a fair and competitive wage,” general chairman of the BLET, Thomas Haas, said in remarks Wednesday night during a NJT board meeting.

“The last thing we want to see is that (service) to be interrupted. But we’re at the end of our rope.”

The union says they keep losing members who are leaving NJT to work for other rail services. Replacing them is a costly affair since two years of training for each new hire costs $250,000 each.

Governor Murphy warned residents in the Garden State to limit their travel plans to avoid commuter chaos.

“If you can work from home, certainly tomorrow (Friday) … would be a really good day to do so,” he said at a press conference, after talks had stalled, adding that while engineers are the backbone of the states transit system, “the workers and families who rely on our transit system every single day are the backbone of our entire economy.”