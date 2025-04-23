New Jersey Wildfire Engulfs 8,500 Acres, Forces Evacuations, Shuts Down Garden State Parkway

A wildfire in New Jersey has exploded into chaos, forcing evacuations of thousands as more than 8,000 acres have been scorched from the blaze.

The Jones Road Wildfire in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area near Barnegat Township in Ocean County has only been 10 percent contained since first igniting on Tuesday and has consumed 8,500 acres so far, according to a report from Fox Weather.

Approximately 3,000 residents in the area were issued evacuation orders as the blaze threatened to level more than 1,300 structures, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. Voluntary evacuations have also been issued for several areas across Barnegat Township and multiple shelters have been set up for those fleeing.

On Tuesday, the fire caused a 17-mile portion of the Garden State Parkway to be shut down as the thoroughfare became enveloped in dense smoke as flames inched closer to the road. The roadway was opened later in the evening, but local law-enforcement has encouraged using caution as people travel through the region on Wednesday.

“We continue to monitor progress from the command post. The fire has generally moved out of our area and firefighters are working diligently to extinguish any remaining pockets,” the Barnegat Police Department said in a post on Facebook late Tuesday evening. “The town remains without power and we ask that everyone please be patient and use extra caution throughout the night and as we head out in the morning.”

More than 25,000 local residents are without power in Ocean County, according to FineEnergy.com, which also reported that Jersey Central Power & Light also cut off electricity along the Garden State Parkway due to the blaze.

“Residents should prepare for the possibility of an extended power outage as there may be damaged power lines and transformers,” Barnegat Police said.

The forecast for Wednesday includes wind gusts of up to 20 MPH rolling into the region from the north but are expected to subside as a high pressure system rolls in with the next chance for rain in the state on Friday night.