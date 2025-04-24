New Jersey Wildfire That Scorched More Than 15,000 Acres and Forced Evacuations Was Sparked by Irresponsible Teenager

The massive wildfire that engulfed more than 15,000 acres and forced thousands to evacuate in New Jersey was ignited by a forgetful teen who didn’t bother to put out a bonfire he made from a pile of wooden pallets.

Joseph Kling, 19, of Ocean Township was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with aggravated arson for igniting the Jones Road Fire in the Forked River Mountains Wilderness Area. An investigation by numerous state agencies, including the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad and New Jersey Forest Fire Service, determined that the blaze was started after he left the area before completely snubbing out the bonfire.

“Further investigation has revealed that Kling was the individual responsible for setting wooden pallets on fire – and then leaving the area without the fire being fully extinguished,” reads a joint statement from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s office and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Mr. King was arrested in Ocean Township and is being held at the Ocean County Jail while he awaits his appearance before a judge.

On Tuesday, the fire caused a 17-mile portion of the Garden State Parkway to be shut down as the thoroughfare became enveloped in dense smoke as flames inched closer to the road. The roadway was opened later in the evening, but local law-enforcement has encouraged using caution as people travel through the region.

Approximately 3,000 residents in the area were issued temporary evacuation orders as the blaze threatened to level more than 1,300 structures, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. Voluntary evacuations have also been issued for several areas across Barnegat Township and multiple shelters have been set up for those fleeing.

“We continue to monitor progress from the command post. The fire has generally moved out of our area and firefighters are working diligently to extinguish any remaining pockets,” the Barnegat Police Department said in a post on Facebook late Tuesday evening. “The town remains without power, and we ask that everyone please be patient and use extra caution throughout the night and as we head out in the morning.”

As of Wednesday morning, the fire had been 50 percent contained.