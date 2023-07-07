New Jobs in June — Net, Net — an Underwhelming 99,000

Following the release of the June jobs report, President Biden called it “Bidenomics in action.” Well, I guess it was, because it was a very soggy and underwhelming report.

Nonfarm payrolls came in well below expectations, rising 209,000. Even that was the lowest since December 2020. Hang on a second, though: The prior two months were revised down by 110,000. So, actually, we saw only 99,000 new jobs in June — a very poor number.

Plus, when you look under the hood of this report, private payrolls increased 149,000 — also very soft. But, 98,000 private jobs were revised lower in May and April. So, actually, there are only 51,000 private sector jobs created in June.

Mr. Biden, of course, skips over these facts when he talks about “growing the economy by creating jobs.” Also, Mr. Biden’s much heralded manufacturing boom showed up as a meager 7,000-job gain in June, after falling 3,000 in May, for a grand total of 4,000 new manufacturing jobs. In fact, over the entire past year, manufacturing jobs have only increased 14,000.

As noted earlier, manufacturing production has turned negative over the past three months. Plus, the ISM manufacturing survey has fallen for eight consecutive months. Also, business investment is falling, and that’s a surefire recession warning. In fact, the entire jobs report is a recession warning.

The household employment survey, from whence the unemployment rate is derived, did rebound 273,000 following last month’s 310,000 drop. But over the past three months, that survey has gained only 34,000.

So we’re in the double digits now for corporate payrolls, private jobs, and small businesses, and single digits for manufacturing. Notwithstanding Mr. Biden;s happy talk, it’s a recession warning sign.

Meanwhile, average weekly earnings are up only 3.7 percent year-to-year, continuing below the 4 percent CPI and the 5.3 percent core CPI. And while the White House and even Wall Street keep telling us about a strong economy, the fact remains we have been in a slump for the last six quarters, or 18 months.

Even penciling in 2 percent for the second quarter, growth over the past year and a half is a stagnant 1.3 percent at an annual rate. That’s with sticky inflation. That is more than twice the Federal Reserve target. Politics aside, this is not really a brag-worthy performance.

Here’s a distinguished economist, Douglas Holtz-Eakin, last night commenting on the Bidenomics story: “This is a messaging exercise. I don’t know what bottom up, middle out means either. But I do know this: When they say he inherited an economic catastrophe, that is not true. He inherited an economy that was growing at 6.3 percent and at 1.4 percent inflation. That was great. And I’m particularly irked as a former CBO director that he continues to assert that he cut the deficit by $1.7 trillion when the Washington Post of all people gave him a Bottomless Pinocchio for this.”

I would say Mr. Biden inherited a boom and turned it into a bust. That’s Bidenomics.

The president also managed to stick in his press release a line about making smart investments in America. I think he means several trillion dollars to subsidize the Green New Deal. But along comes a physicist, climate expert, and former Obama energy department chief scientist, Steven Koonin, who argues in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that the economic impact of even a 4 percent global warming trend in the next hundred years would be miniscule.

Heck, even Mr. Biden’s own CEA is cited by Mr. Koonin with an honest report on this subject. But Mr. Koonin argues, “The rest of the Biden administration and its climate activist allies should moderate their apocalyptic rhetoric and cancel the climate crisis accordingly.”

Well, gee whiz, I’d love to cancel the last couple trillion dollars of climate spending. That might end the debt crisis, lead to a balanced budget, bring down the inflation rate, and raise blue-collar middle-class living standards.

A little honesty goes a long way. I wish it percolated all the way up to President Biden. Otherwise, I must repeat that Bidenomics is baloney.

