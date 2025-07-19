New MAGA Ad Calls for Voters To Oust Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie

The congressman is one of only two House Republicans who voted against President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill.

President Trump takes direct aim at Congressman Thomas Massie, a Republican who has been less than fully supportive of the president’s agenda, in a new political ad aired by a super PAC called MAGA Kentucky.

The 30-second ad is appearing in the Kentucky district where Mr. Massie is seeking reelection next year.

“What happened to Thomas Massie?” the narrator asks in the ad. “When did he decide to start voting with the radical Democrats? Massie voted against President Trump’s tax cuts. Massie voted against finishing President Trump’s wall. Massie even voted against Trump’s ban on taxpayer-funded sex changes for minors.”

Mr. Trump appears personally in the ad, saying, “I don’t think Thomas Massie understands government. I think he is a grandstander.” The president adds, “I think he should be voted out of office.”

The ad concludes with the narrator saying, “Let’s fire Thomas Massie.”

Mr. Trump, who has said previously that Mr. Massie should be challenged in next year’s Republican primary and booted from the House of Representatives, shared the ad on his Truth Social account on Friday evening.

The ad is the latest in a string of broadsides launched against Mr. Massie by the president. He has also called the congressman a “BUM,” a “third-rate” lawmaker, and a “grandstander” who should be avoided “like the plague.”

Mr. Massie was one of only two House Republicans who voted against Mr. Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The non-profit FactCheck, run by the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania, says the ad “distorts” Mr. Massie’s positions. It noted that Mr. Massie said he voted against the bill because it is expected to increase the national debt. “The ad singles out aspects of the bill that Massie has generally supported,” FactCheck claims.

Mr. Massie explained his thinking in an X post after the bill passed. “Although there were some conservative wins in the budget reconciliation bill (OBBBA), I voted No on final passage because it will significantly increase U.S. budget deficits in the near term, negatively impacting all Americans through sustained inflation and high interest rates,” he said.

Mr. Massie, who has represented Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District since 2012, has brushed off the attacks.

His campaign says “grifters making money off MAGA movement” have spent $1.8 million in attack ads that could have been used to defend the Republican majority. “But they don’t want a majority, they want a UNIPARTY,” his campaign states.

Mr. Massie’s campaign has reported that it has more than $1.7 million banked for the campaign. Elon Musk, who has sparred with Mr. Trump since stepping away from DOGE, has indicated on X that he has donated to Mr. Massie’s campaign.

MAGA Kentucky will be run by two of Trump’s top political lieutenants, his former co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita and longtime pollster Tony Fabrizio, the Associated Press reports. The group has not said who it might back to challenge Mr. Massie in a primary.