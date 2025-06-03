Alleged Mastermind of New Orleans Jail Break Makes Galling Plea to President Trump for Help While Still on the Run

‘Lil Wayne, Donald Trump, please, I’m asking for help. You know what I’m saying,’ Antoine Massey begs.

One of the alleged prisoners who was part of a breakout of 10 inmates from a New Orleans jail made a public appeal to President Trump for a full pardon while still being on the run.

A video posted Sunday to an Instagram account named “_007Chuck” shows escapee Antoine Massey pleading that he was wrongfully accused of masterminding the breakout from the Orleans Justice Center in May.

“They say that I broke out. I didn’t break out. I was let out,” Mr. Massey said in the video, which has since been removed from the social media site. He made his request directly to Mr. Trump and New Orleans rapper Lil’ Wayne.

“All type of stuff going on and they covering it up … don’t care about nothing in the state of Louisiana. This is something that needs to go under a federal investigation,” he says in the video. “I’m asking, please, for help … I’m saying people that been through the system that know it’s corrupt. Lil Wayne, Donald Trump, please, I’m asking for help. You know what I’m saying?”

“When I get back in custody, I’m asking y’all please to come help, you feel what I’m saying? I’m asking the world.”

It was not immediately clear if the fugitive intended to turn himself in to authorities.

Mr. Massey was one of nearly a dozen inmates who escaped through a hole in the wall behind a toilet and ran through a pipe chase out onto a loading dock before scaling a fence onto the nearby highway.

Jail plumber Sterling Williams said to investigators that Mr. Massey threatened to shank him if he didn’t cut off the water supply to enable their escape, according to nola.com.

“Sterling flat-out lied on me,” Mr. Massey said in the video.

The alleged prison break mastermind had been jailed at the Orleans Jail Center since March for charges of car theft and domestic abuse and is also wanted in neighboring St. Tammany Parish on suspicion of kidnapping and rape, law enforcement sources told the local news site.

Mr. Massey also has a lengthy rap sheet with violent felony convictions dating back to 2009.

Last month’s incident also marks the fifth time he has broken out of incarceration, including house arrest, where he cut off his ankle monitor on two separate occasions.