New Phone Owners May Soon Be Able to Unlock Their Device After 60 Days

The rule would allow users to move their cell phone from one carrier or network to another.

The Federal Communications Commission is proposing a new rule that would mandate that companies allow the owners of mobile phones to unlock their phones from their carriers within two months of a purchase.

The chairwoman of the FCC, Jessica Rosenworcel, announced the proposed rule in a press release Thursday. Carriers would be required to provide unlocking services to owners within 60 days of a phone’s activation.

This would allow users to move their cell phone from one carrier or network to another by removing a software code installed by carriers that makes it impossible to use the phone on another network.

“When you buy a phone, you should have the freedom to decide when to change service to the carrier you want and not have the device you own stuck by practices that prevent you from making that choice,” Ms. Rosenworcel said. “That is why we are proposing clear, nationwide mobile phone unlocking rules.”

If enacted, the new rule would likely shake up the current mobile phone and service industry. Many companies now offer what they advertise as a “free” phone if a user agrees to commit to a two-year contract with that carrier.

How a rule would change contracts like these isn’t clear, though it will probably become clearer after companies are able to react to the full rule when it is published in July.