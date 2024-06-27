The New York Sun

Join
Politics

New Phone Owners May Soon Be Able to Unlock Their Device After 60 Days

The rule would allow users to move their cell phone from one carrier or network to another.

Photo illustration by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A teenager using her mobile phone to access social media. Photo illustration by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

The Federal Communications Commission is proposing a new rule that would mandate that companies allow the owners of mobile phones to unlock their phones from their carriers within two months of a purchase.

The chairwoman of the FCC, Jessica Rosenworcel, announced the proposed rule in a press release Thursday. Carriers would be required to provide unlocking services to owners within 60 days of a phone’s activation.

This would allow users to move their cell phone from one carrier or network to another by removing a software code installed by carriers that makes it impossible to use the phone on another network.

“When you buy a phone, you should have the freedom to decide when to change service to the carrier you want and not have the device you own stuck by practices that prevent you from making that choice,” Ms. Rosenworcel said. “That is why we are proposing clear, nationwide mobile phone unlocking rules.”

If enacted, the new rule would likely shake up the current mobile phone and service industry. Many companies now offer what they advertise as a “free” phone if a user agrees to commit to a two-year contract with that carrier.

How a rule would change contracts like these isn’t clear, though it will probably become clearer after companies are able to react to the full rule when it is published in July.

RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

Mr. Payne is a political reporter at The New York Sun. He covers a broad range of topics including New York State and New York City.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use