New Poll Suggests Americans Support Both Border Security and Increased Migration

The survey found 74 percent support a pathway to citizenship for migrants in America while 55 percent support building a border wall.

A new survey from the Wall Street Journal suggests that the majority of Americans support a bill that would increase border security and create a pathway to citizenship for migrants — a bill Congress will almost certainly not pass.

Last month, a bipartisan group of senators proposed a package that would have made it harder for migrants to claim asylum in America and would have created a provision to “shut down” the border if encounters between ports of entry surpassed 4,000 a day.

The bill was dead on arrival in both the House and Senate after President Trump whipped Republican members of Congress to oppose the measure, saying that he didn’t want a bill passed that could potentially help Democrats in an election year.

“This is a gift to the Democrats. And this sort of is a shifting of the worst border in history onto the shoulders of Republicans,” Mr. Trump said on “The Dan Bongino Show.” “They want this for the presidential election so they can now blame the Republicans for the worst border in history.”

The Wall Street Journal survey, however, found that some 59 percent of Americans support the bipartisan proposal and an even larger majority, 74 percent of Americans, support creating a pathway to citizenship for migrants who are already in America and pass a background check.

A majority of Americans, or about 66 percent, also supported a measure to create a path to citizenship for migrants brought here as children, and 58 percent said they approved of the idea of increasing the level of official immigration to America.

Another 67 percent of Ameriocans supported increasing the funding for immigration courts so they could better handle immigration cases.

Majorities of Americans also supported strengthening border security by deploying the American military to the southern border, 55 percent, and building a wall along the border, 55 percent.

The poll also found that some 20 percent of voters consider immigration as their most important political issue, an increase of 7 points from December.

Despite Mr. Trump and Republicans in Congress openly saying that they would not support the bipartisan border security measure so that Mr. Trump could campaign on it, the survey found the plurality of Americans, 45 percent , blame Mr. Biden, saying he is responsible for increased migration because he “reversed

Trump’s executive orders on the border.”

At the same time, 39 percent of respondents said that “Republicans killed a bipartisan deal they and Democrats negotiated that would reduce the number of migrants coming into the country only because Trump told them he didn’t want to help Democrats.”

The Wall Street Journal survey was conducted by GBAO and Fabrizio Lee and Associates.