New Poll Suggests Epstein Drama Far Down Voters’ List of Top Concerns

The cost of living and inflation are by far the things dominating Americans’ everyday concerns, the poll suggests.

The case of Jeffrey Epstein and the release of all documents related to the investigations and prosecutions of him are low on voters’ list of top concerns, a new poll finds. The survey shows that instead of fretting about Epstein, voters are concerned about the economy and mass deportations.

President Trump has for two weeks now been beating back criticism from his most ardent fans, who say they feel betrayed that he is refusing to release the files.

Many voters seem to be shrugging the whole affair off, however. The cost of living and inflation are by far the things dominating Americans’ everyday concerns. According to a new poll from CBS News released Sunday morning, only 36 percent of voters say the Epstein case matters to them “a lot.” Just 33 percent say it matters “a little” to them, while 31 percent say it doesn’t matter to them at all.

Though it is not as important to Americans as the cost of living, voters still think the president has not handled this situation well. Among Democrats, 92 percent say they are dissatisfied with how it has played out. Among independents, 83 percent say they disapprove of how the Epstein files saga has been handled.

Even among Republicans, 49 percent say they are dissatisfied with the administration’s efforts to put the affair behind it. Only 50 percent of them are satisfied. The poll also asked Republicans to sort themselves into either “MAGA” or “non-MAGA” camps in order to gauge the mood of Mr. Trump’s most ardent supporters. Among the MAGA crowd, 40 percent say they disapprove of those this has been handled, compared to 60 percent who approve.

Though the Epstein drama has commanded much attention in the press, it has only served as a temporary disappointment for voters who now seem to be souring on the president’s larger policy agenda. On the cost of living and immigration, Mr. Trump’s approval rating has been slipping, according to the poll.

Overall, on immigration — Mr. Trump’s signature issue — only 42 percent have a favorable view of how the administration is using detention facilities for migrants, while 58 percent oppose. Among independents, it’s a nearly two-to-one split, with 34 percent having a favorable rating of the detention efforts, while 66 percent disapprove.

The mass deportation effort as a whole is now more unpopular than it is popular, as well. According to the CBS survey, 51 percent disapprove of Mr. Trump’s deportation program, while 49 percent approve. In February, the same CBS News survey found that 59 percent approved of mass deportations, and only 41 percent disapproved.

On the cost of living, Mr. Trump also scores poorly, with the vast majority of voters believing he is spending too much time getting America involved in potential trade wars, and not focused enough on bringing down prices.

In total, 70 percent say the president is not doing enough to help their wallet, while 61 percent say he is spending “too much” time imposing tariffs and threatening foreign countries. The tariffs themselves are wildly unpopular, with only 40 percent approving of the president’s import taxes, while 60 percent disapprove of the agenda.

Inflation, too, is a sore spot for Mr. Trump. The overwhelming majority of voters — 64 percent — disapprove of the president’s handling of inflation, while only 36 percent give him positive reviews.

Mr. Trump, despite the poll results, insists that he is as popular as ever. In a Truth Social post on Sunday, the president derided those who believed the Epstein “Hoax.”

“My Poll Numbers within the Republican Party, and MAGA, have gone up, significantly, since the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax was exposed by the Radical Left Democrats and, just plain ‘troublemakers,’” Mr. Trump wrote. “They have hit 90%, 92%, 93%, and 95%, in various polls, and are all Republican Party records.”