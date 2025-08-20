New Transgender Policy From World Boxing Federation Will Require Fighters To Submit to DNA Tests Before Competition

‘This policy is designed to deliver a level playing field for men and women which ensures the safety of all participants,’ WBC officials say.

The World Boxing Commission delivered a knockout blow to men competing in women’s sports Wednesday, announcing that fighters must compete only in divisions matching their birth-assigned gender — a decision that lands squarely in the center of ongoing debates over fairness and identity in sports.

The new eligibility policy introduces mandatory sex testing for all male and female fighters who wish to compete in a number of events under the commission’s purview, including the Olympic games.

“This policy is designed to deliver a level playing field for men and women which ensures the safety of all participants, based on their sex as a key determinant in delivering competitive fairness and protecting the health and welfare of boxers,” says an executive summary of the “Sex Eligibility Policy.”



The commission intends to operate two categories — one for men and one for women — and use DNA testing to confirm the athlete’s gender.



“To be eligible for the men’s category, a competitor must be male at birth. To be eligible for the women’s category, a competitor must be female at birth,” explains the policy summary. “To ensure this policy is implemented, World Boxing will introduce mandatory sex testing to determine the eligibility of female and male athletes that want to take part in its competitions.”

The 161 national boxing federations under the WBC’s purview will be responsible for testing their athletes. The policy takes effect immediately and will be first put into practice for female participants at the upcoming World Boxing Championships at Liverpool, England next month.

The “Sex Eligibility Policy” comes after an emergency ruling following controversy over Olympic champion Imane Kehlif, an Algerian boxer who battered female opponents at the Paris Games in 2024 and was alleged to have transitioned from male to female. One of the matches ended after 46 seconds, with the Algerian athlete’s opponent quitting in tears.