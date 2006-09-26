100 Years of Sneezing Powder and Other Pranks

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Ever been on the receiving end of mischief such as a fake inkblot, garlic gum, a squirting flower on a lapel, or soap that turns your face black? Chances are they came from S.S. Adams.

The New Jersey company that introduced sneezing powder, the joy buzzer, and the snake-in-a-can celebrates its centennial Saturday with a first-ever public banquet. Attendees likely should be prepared for many surprises.

“It’s part of Americana,” co-owner David Haversat said.The 20-person company, founded in 1906 to this day manufactures many of its classic items even while introducing new ones, he said.

“They completely saturated popular culture with their pranks,” the author of “Life of the Party: A Visual History of the S.S. Adams Company, Makers of Pranks and Magic for 100 Years,” Kirk Demarais, said. He pointed out that the character Kramer on “Seinfeld” used a joy buzzer, and Homer Simpson used the bug in the ice cube gag on “The Simpsons.”

The Gustafsons will execute some of the same magic tricks they performed on “The Ed Sullivan Show” at the banquet, to be held at the Berkeley Carteret Hotel in Asbury Park, N.J., Saturday evening. Proceeds will benefit three animal-related charities.

“The company is a typical immigrant success story,” magician and historian William Rauscher, author of “S.S. Adams: High Priest of Pranks and Merchant of Magic,” said. Samuel Sorenson Adams emigrated with his family from Denmark at age 2 and settled in Perth Amboy, N.J. “He made his fortune on things you would not dream you could make it on,” Mr. Rauscher said.

Adams was working in a dye company when he noticed that a coal tar derivative made people sneeze. From a one-room office in Plainfield, N.J., Adams bottled it into small vials and called it “Cachoo.” Soon, people were sneezing in bars, boardrooms, and Rotary Club meetings across the country, much to the amusement of local practical jokers.

All of America went crazy over the joy buzzer, Mr. Rauscher said. More than 3 million were sold during the 1930s, when America was in the midst of the Depression.

S.S. Adams gags could be found at bus depots, novelty shops, stationery stores, and amusement parks. They were marketed in “blister packs” (cardboard with see through plastic) set on wire turning racks, magic historian Richard Cohn said. He said some items “overstepped the boundaries of good taste,” such as the fake dog vomit and excrement, which are suitable “for adolescents and those of adolescent mind.” Mr. Demarais said he first encountered S.S. Adams’s shenanigans around the fourth grade, when a snake in a can of nuts was passed around the classroom. He recalls being amazed it was manufactured for the purpose of tricking people. He eventually began to collect the products.

He said the company manufactures exploding books, pens, matches, and ashtrays, all of which basically have a shooting device like a mousetrap that detonates a percussion cap. Then there are squirting lighters, chocolate bars, mirrors, and gum. In the company catalog, tubes that give black eyes to those who look through them are listed alongside stacked dice, edible napkins, sour popcorn, salty taffy, and a plastic knife whose blade disappears upon impact with a surface.

The director of the Conjuring Arts Research Center, William Kalush, said the history of such gags goes back centuries. He gave the example of Reginald Scot’s “Discoverie of Witchcraft,” a 16th century book that contains a prank involving filling a nut with ink and asking a boy to open it.

Will there be surprises or hijinks at Saturday’s banquet? “Well, we are a joke company,” Mr. Haversat said. “It’s hard to tell.”