2 Arrested After Lower Manhattan Shooting

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Police say a man arguing with another man while in a moving vehicle fired a shot, leaving the driver with a gunshot wound to the head late Saturday night. The car crashed in lower Manhattan, and the man fell as he tried to get away, fracturing his arm.

Police said the man then tried to flee in another vehicle, operated by another man. Police arrested both of them and charges are pending.