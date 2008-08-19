The New York Sun

2-Headed Turtle Taken From Animal Shelter

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
An animal shelter’s mascot — a rare two-headed turtle — was the star of a newspaper article yesterday, but it was stolen from its tank before the article ran.

The turtle was taken Sunday evening, hours after the Daily News reporter left, the owner of the Sean Casey Animal Rescue and neighboring pet supply store in Brooklyn, Sean Casey, said.

Mr. Casey said the reptile was sent to him by a man in Florida who was unable to care for it.

Part of the newspaper article was a contest to name the two-headed pet. The newspaper later ran a story about the theft on its Web site.

The turtle had been on display for the past few weeks and was getting a lot of attention, but Mr. Casey said he made clear it wasn’t for sale. Mr. Casey said it must be specially fed by hand — or the two heads will fight over the food.

“We just want the turtle back,” Mr. Casey said yesterday. “We’re worried about his health.”

Customers have donated more than $1,000 as a reward for returning the reptile unharmed.

