64-Year-Old Found Dead in Seward Park

Police are working to determine the cause of death of man whose body was found in Seward Park on the Lower East Side early yesterday morning.

The man, age 64, was found slumped on a park bench across from Essex Street between Canal Street and Hester Street, police said. Passersby discovered the body at approximately 8 a.m. yesterday and reported it to a 911 operator, who dispatched emergency medical workers to the park, police said. They pronounced the man, whose name has not been released, dead at the scene.

