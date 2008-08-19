8 Torahs Stolen From Queens Synagogue

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Eight scrolls of Hebrew Scriptures valued at around $500,000 have been stolen from a Jewish center in Queens.

Police say they’re investigating last week’s theft of the Torahs from the Jewish Center of Kew Gardens Hills.

There was no forced entry, and members of the Jewish Center believe it may have been an inside job. Center worker Marilyn Bagely said the Torahs were used last week and rabbis discovered them missing shortly before service Saturday.

She says many of the congregants are Holocaust survivors and the Torahs had been dedicated to their families.

Each Torah is a scroll of parchment containing the first five books of the Hebrew Scriptures.