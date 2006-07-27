9/11 Charities To Get Part of Film’s Box Office

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

“World Trade Center,” Oliver Stone’s movie about the rescue of two police officers from the towers after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, will donate 10% of its opening weekend box office receipts to a ground zero memorial and three other September 11-related charities.

The Paramount Pictures film, starring Nicolas Cage and Michael Pena as two Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police officers trapped for hours in the rubble, opens at more than 2,000 theaters nationwide on August 9.

Five percent of the box office proceeds from August 9-13 will be donated to the World Trade Center Memorial Foundation, which is raising money to build a $510 million memorial to the 2001 terrorist attacks at the trade center site. An additional 5% will be split equally among three charities.

They are Tuesday’s Children, a services organization for children who lost parents on September 11; the Tribute WTC Visitor Center, created by a September 11 family group and set to open this summer across the street from ground zero, and the New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund.