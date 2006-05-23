9/11 Kin Complain About Film Crew In Memorial Room

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Some relatives from victims of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, are angry that another family member allowed film crews for entertainers Penn & Teller to shoot footage for a cable television special in a private mourning room.

The Family Room was set up at the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation’s offices in 2002 as an interim memorial to those killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks. A sign posted outside the room bans “members of the press” from entering.

The film crew for the comedians and magicians went into the room with a family member, Anthony Gardner, in February. Mr. Gardner said yesterday he wanted to show the producers a photograph in the room of his brother, Harvey, who was killed on September 11.

Some footage of the room appeared in “Penn & Teller: Bulls—!” as a special about rebuilding at ground zero that first aired on the Showtime channel on May 1.

A Penn & Teller spokesman, Glenn Alai, said the footage amounted to a few seconds of a 30-minute piece and said the entire show was sympathetic to the families.

“We felt that it was very compelling to show,” Mr. Alai said.

A spokesman for Showtime’s series, Frank Marchesini, said Penn & Teller are not journalists and the episode aimed to make sure the September 11 families’ voices are heard.