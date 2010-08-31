The New York Sun

A Principal Is Cleared in Test-Tampering Probe

Clearing the name of a principal who had come under scrutiny for possible test-tampering, the city has closed an investigation into the Ross Global Academy charter school.

A group of teachers accused Stephanie Clagnaz, the school’s former principal, of inappropriately taking the school’s standardized tests home before they were scored in 2008. But an investigation by the city’s Special Commissioner of Investigations closed in April, a spokesman for the commissioner said, suggesting that investigators could not substantiate the charges.

Ms. Clagnaz is now assistant superintendent of schools in Hempstead, Long Island. She left Ross Global Academy to open another charter school under the umbrella of the Explore Charter Network, where she worked for two years.

