ACS Is Pressed For Details About Slain Toddler

A day after the Administration for Children’s Services confirmed caseworkers visited the home of a slain Bronx toddler weeks before she died, city lawmakers pressed the agency yesterday for answers about her case.

Although the agency has said it could not substantiate allegations of abuse at the time, Mayor Bloomberg and others called for a full accounting of the girl’s case. Mr. Bloomberg said that while it appears ACS acted in good faith, “the fact remains that a child is dead, and we want to know the facts.”

Sharllene Morillo died July 28, five days after her mother’s boyfriend, Paul Jimenez, allegedly shook her so hard that her brain hemorrhaged. Mr. Jimenez, 29, was charged in the girl’s death earlier this week after the Medical Examiner ruled the case a homicide.

Previously, ACS officials said caseworkers visited the girl’s home on June 13 after the agency received an anonymous tip alleging abuse. A spokeswoman for ACS, Sheila Stainback, said an investigation into the case was ongoing.

In a letter to the ACS commissioner, John Mattingly, Public Advocate Betsy Gotbaum expressed frustration with the agency and compared the toddler’s death to the case of 7-year-old Nixzmary Brown, whose death after years of abuse caused public outcry earlier this year.

“‘Those who do not learn from history are condemned to repeat it’ is a maxim that rings painfully true with the news of yet another child killed in an abusive home,” Ms. Gotbaum said.

A city official familiar with the case also suggested that a doctor who told the New York Times he suspected Sharllene was abused but did not report it, Jorge Cornielle, might be culpable. Mandated reporters such as pediatricians, teachers, and child-care providers are required by law to report their observations.