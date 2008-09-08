Afghan Leader To Face Charges in Brooklyn

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

By his own account, former Afghan tribal leader Bashir Noorzai resisted the Soviet Union’s invasion of his country three decades ago. But when American forces showed up following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, he put down his arms.

“Afghanistan is in anarchy,” the one-time Taliban ally recalls telling his tribesmen. “Americans are establishing our future government.”

Rather than thank him, Mr. Noorzai claims the American government betrayed him: In 2005, he was branded a most-wanted drug kingpin, lured to New York and arrested.

Mr. Noorzai is set to go on trial today on charges he smuggled $50 million worth of heroin into the United States — part of a current parade of prosecutions in New York City involving reputed drug lords from abroad.

In the past 18 months alone, four large-scale traffickers from Mexico have been extradited to the city to face federal charges of smuggling hundreds of tons of cocaine into the United States.

A former army captain from the Dominican Republic, extradited in 2005, is being tried in the same Manhattan courthouse in a plot to smuggle tons of cocaine into America from Colombia and Venezuela.

And last month Juan Carlos Rameriz Abadia — identified as a leader of the notorious Norte del Valle cartel in Colombia — was extradited to Brooklyn. He pleaded not guilty in federal court to charges he played a key role in another multibillion-dollar cocaine trafficking scheme.

The cases reflect improved cooperation from overseas authorities and a renewed effort by American authorities “to marshal all our resources to dismantle the world’s largest drug trafficking organizations from top to bottom,” the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New York office, John Gilbride, said.

The DEA says the assault on the drug world’s elite has had an impact on the streets of New York and other cities, where cocaine prices are up and purity is down.

Federal authorities consider Mr. Noorzai one of the bigger catches in the war on drugs. But the defendant, who has three wives and eight children, also stands out for his movie script-worthy history, some of it described in a sworn statement filed by the defense.

Mr. Noorzai was born in 1963 in Maiwand, Afghanistan, and raised by his grandfather, a chief of the Noorzai tribe — a million people who live in southern and western Afghanistan and in the Baluchistan province of Pakistan.

When his grandfather retired, he was succeeded by one of Mr. Noorzai’s uncles, who later vanished when the Communists took power in 1978 and confiscated the family’s land. A year later, the family fled to Pakistan after the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan and began arresting and killing tribal leaders.

In 1981, at age 18, Mr. Noorzai and his armed tribesmen joined a jihad against the Soviets and the Communist government. When the Soviets withdrew in the late 1980s, he claimed he was paid by the CIA to help retrieve Stinger missiles it had supplied to the rebel forces.

With the Communist government out and the country in chaos, he decided in 1996 to support the Taliban.

“In my view at the time, and in the view of many Afghanis who were tired of the many years of violence and war, the Taliban were not corrupt and they did not steal from people and abuse their power in this way,” he said.

After the 2001 terrorist attacks, Mr. Noorzai said he decided to help establish an American-supported government in Afghanistan. He instructed his followers to collect and store all weaponry and munitions, and in January 2002 turned over 3,000 arms, including 400 anti-aircraft missiles, to American forces.

In September 2004, American agents summoned Mr. Noorzai to Dubai and told him they needed help identifying sources of funding supporting terrorism. He said they asked him about his contacts with the Taliban as well as reports that he had ties to both Osama bin Laden and the region’s opium trade — allegations he denied.