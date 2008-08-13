The New York Sun

Appeal Made for More Blood Donor Buses

The city’s blood supply is at dangerously low levels amid a slow summer for donations, according to the president of the New York Blood Center, Dr. Robert Jones. At a press conference yesterday, Dr. Jones and City Council Member Eric Gioia called on the city to provide additional aid in order to add more mobile blood donor coaches; there are currently six operating around the city. They said the lack of blood stockpiles makes the city vulnerable should a disaster occur.

According to Dr. Jones, the buses increase participation in blood drives by reaching New Yorkers in neighborhoods located far from permanent blood collection sites.

“New Yorkers have always given blood when faced with a crisis,” Mr. Gioia said yesterday. “But it’s difficult to give blood when there are no facilities by where you work or live, and driving isn’t an option.”

