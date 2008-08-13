Appeal Made for More Blood Donor Buses

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The city’s blood supply is at dangerously low levels amid a slow summer for donations, according to the president of the New York Blood Center, Dr. Robert Jones. At a press conference yesterday, Dr. Jones and City Council Member Eric Gioia called on the city to provide additional aid in order to add more mobile blood donor coaches; there are currently six operating around the city. They said the lack of blood stockpiles makes the city vulnerable should a disaster occur.

According to Dr. Jones, the buses increase participation in blood drives by reaching New Yorkers in neighborhoods located far from permanent blood collection sites.

“New Yorkers have always given blood when faced with a crisis,” Mr. Gioia said yesterday. “But it’s difficult to give blood when there are no facilities by where you work or live, and driving isn’t an option.”