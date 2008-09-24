Assembly’s Ethics Committee Holds Secret Meeting

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ALBANY — The New York Assembly ethics committee is holding a private meeting to consider a disciplinary case against a fellow lawmaker.

The meeting for Assembly members to consider sanctions against one of their own wasn’t announced on the chamber’s Web site as Chairman William Magnarelli of Onondaga County had promised.

The committee refused to identify the subject of the session. There are several possibilities. Democratic Assemblyman Anthony Seminerio of Queens is facing federal charges he took $500,000 in illegal payments. Another Democrat, Sam Hoyt of Buffalo, is accused of having an affair with a legislative employee. And Assemblyman Greg Ball, a Putnam County Republican, is accused of sexual harassment.

Any punishment would be announced.