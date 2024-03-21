New York  Authorities Eye Trump Westchester Properties as He Struggles to Pay Half-Billion-Dollar Bond

A new filing could indicate that state authorities may be planning to seize Trump National Golf Course outside New York City.

New York state is formally registering President Trump’s civil fraud judgment at Westchester County, a signal that Mr. Trump’s properties in the county north of New York City could be subject to seizure.

The Westchester County Clerk’s online database shows that Attorney General Letitia James registered the judgment against Mr. Trump at Westchester County on March 6.

Although the filing does not specify why the judgment was registered at the county, it could mean that the state may be eyeing two of Mr. Trump’ properties in the area — the Trump National Golf Club Westchester and the Seven Springs estate — if Mr. Trump fails to meet the March 25 deadline for posting bond in the civil fraud judgment against him.

Before the deadline, Mr. Trump will need to post a $454 million bond, otherwise Ms. James has said that she will ask the judge overseeing the case to seize assets of the former president.

The state is limited to the seizure of assets that were part of the case, which include the two aforementioned properties as well as the Doral Golf Club, 40 Wall Street, and Trump Tower.

The court also shot down a request from Mr. Trump to allow him to delay posting the bond while the appeals process plays out. If Mr. Trump refuses to pay the bond, the state can eventually serve Mr. Trump a restraining notice that would restrict his spending in other areas.

The state could also agree to settle for a lesser amount during the appeals process. Mr. Trump can appeal the case to New York’s highest court, the Court of Appeals.