The Battle Between Good & Evil

A few months ago, comedian Jackie Mason made his way to Staten Island’s beautiful St. George Theatre for his one-man show. The packed-in audience, made up for the most part of Italians, roared at the politically incorrect material, but Mr. Mason surprised me by deciding not to repeat his hilarious comparison of Italians and Jews. I can’t remember his exact words, but the comedian once joked that Italians in business suits were formidable and tough, but if put in a uniform, they became subjects of derision. Jews in suits, on the other hand, were viewed as wimpy accountants, but when they put on uniforms, look out.

This reputation was forged by Israel’s awesome military display in 1967 during the Six-Day War, when the tiny country faced down the entire Arab world and emerged victorious. Not everyone was as impressed as I was at Israel’s ability to defend itself, and these critics are now blasting away at Israel’s response to the continual assault by Hezbollah on the Jews. In a perfect world where common sense ruled, Israel’s actions would be perfectly reasonable, but we live in a world where despots, tyrants, and megalomaniacs can be members of the United Nations Human Rights Council, and politically correct diplomacy rules.

There are many Christians, like myself, who are relieved that the power of Israel has finally been unleashed. Patience with the ongoing attacks by terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah has only encouraged more of the same. On the other hand, cowards are cringing at what this besieged nation is doing. Their mantra has always been: “Don’t make waves. You’ll anger the international community.”

This is the same community that ignores the genocide of the Rwandans and the Sudanese and the misery in Somalia and clearly views America with envy and contempt, so why on earth should we care a whit about its opinion?

Israel seems to be receiving more support from Christians than Americans Jews in the liberal left-wing. Over the past few decades, thanks to the leadership of Pope John Paul II, Catholics are forming closer ties with the Jewish Orthodox community because we share so many of the same values. On September 6, the Museum of Jewish Heritage — A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, located in Battery Park, will unveil a new exhibit: “A Blessing to One Another: Pope John Paul II and the Jewish People.” The exhibit will celebrate his legacy of promoting tolerance, understanding, and dialogue among the world’s religions.

The pope’s example of solidarity and his formal apology in 2000 for the anti-Semitism of some church leaders has filtered down to many Catholic clergy, who have visited synagogues to extend mea culpas to the Jewish community. Still, while historic, the apology met with skepticism from all sides. Nevertheless, it marked a strengthening of a long-awaited interfaith relationship that had been ushered in by the 1965 Vatican document “Nostra Aetate,” which simply stated that Jews were not responsible for the death of Jesus Christ.

Catholicism and Judaism are forever entwined, and never is that more evident than in the sacrifice of the Mass. The first reading at the service is usually taken from the Old Testament, followed by one of King David’s psalms. The second reading is from the New Testament, followed by the gospel, which the priest reads before his homily.

Two weeks ago, in my duty as a lector, I read a passage from the “Book of Wisdom.” The words were spellbinding, for here was the answer to that age-old question: “Why does God allow tragedies to happen?” Here are a few excerpts from “Wisdom 1:13-15; 2:23-24”:

“God did not make death, nor does he rejoice in the destruction of the living. For he fashioned all things that they might have being … for God formed man to be imperishable; the image of his own nature he made him. … But by the envy of the devil, death entered the world and they who belong to his company experience it.”

Thus it was Satan who brought death into the world. Now, haven’t we heard Islamic jihadists exclaim their love of death and how they love to kill for their God? Consider the savage butchery, the beheadings, the mutilation of the Israelis, Iraqis, and our military; the thousands of ordinary citizens killed on September 11. There is little doubt where their inspiration comes from. We are not in a war for oil, land, or Palestinian statehood. It is a battle between good and evil.

It’s now time that we all heed the words of Pope John Paul II:

“We wish to commit ourselves to genuine brotherhood with the people of the Covenant.”

Mazel Tov, O Israel.