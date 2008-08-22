Bedford-Stuyvesant Shooting Leaves One Dead

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn on Wednesday night, police said.

At 10:24 p.m. police responded to calls of gunshots at Quincy Street and Nostrand Avenue, and found two black males with gunshot wounds. One man, 20, had been shot in the chest and was taken to Woodhall Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The second man, 19, had one gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said, and was taken to Kings County Hospital, where his condition is described as stable.

One local resident, Katrina White, 17, from Monroe Street, two blocks away from the shooting, said: “I was at my grandmother’s house right across from the shootings, and I heard about five or six gunshots.”

There are no suspects at this time, police said. Police have not yet released the dead man’s name, pending notification of family members.