Better Uses For Those Billions

When billionaires give away the bulk of their fortune, it’s big news. When the giveaway involves the richest men in the world, it incites downright salivating at the nonprofits.

So, get your pens out, fill out the applications, and get ready to rumble: Warren Buffett, billionaire no. 2, is turning over 85% of his fortune to the Gates Foundation because he likes the way that foundation operates. I did, too, until I learned where some of that money went.

“The Gates Foundation has given to the Planned Parenthood Federation of America abortion business almost $12.5 million since 1998, including funds to persuade teenagers to support abortion and to lobby the United Nations to advance pro-abortion proposals,” the editor of LifeNews.com, Steven Ertelt, said. “The Gates Foundation has also given nearly $21 million to the International Planned Parenthood abortion business over the last seven years. The funds have gone to promote abortions in third-world nations and to set up pro-abortion family planning centers in South America, Africa and eastern European nations.

“Bill Gates and his wife have also spent millions promoting abortion closer to home. Their foundation has given nearly $2 million to Planned Parenthood of Central Washington and Planned Parenthood of Western Washington to fund abortion centers. The Gates Foundation also gave the Planned Parenthood Federation of Canada more than $1.3 million to promote abortions there.”

Well, if the Gates Foundation believes the main problem in undeveloped countries is babies, it’s on the right track: Abortion will definitely eliminate the pesky little critters. But please explain to me why Planned Parenthood needs charity. It’s the largest provider of abortions in America, and abortion is a billion-dollar industry. In addition, it gets state and local government funding.

What I find strange is that Mr. Gates made his fortune in technology, which usually leads to development. “Unfortunately, the developing world will grow old before it develops because of population control,” the president of the Population Research Institute, Steven Mosher, said. “Gates, in supporting population control, is out of step with other great minds who have viewed people as humanity’s greatest resource.”

Ah, people! An endangered species in today’s culture. If Messrs. Buffett and Gates were really interested in eradicating poverty, they would be supportive of those charities that respect the dignity of women, rather than ignoring the genuine cries for help when faced with crisis pregnancies.

There are many Web sites that allow post-abortion venting, and many of the stories involve how these women were treated callously at the clinics and were given little choice to continue their pregnancy. Minors who are clearly victims of statutory rape come to Planned Parenthood for abortions, yet these cases are not reported to the authorities. This is a criminal offense in most states, but as far as I know only the attorney general of Kansas, Phil Kline, sought to prosecute abortion providers who’ve failed to report this crime.

The two magnates were in New York to announce the endowment, and they had a champion of abortion rights advocacy at their side – Mayor Bloomberg. While here, it would have been nice to give them a tour around the agencies that truly benefit women in crisis. These organizations exist on private donations and could certainly use a fraction of the Gates Foundation grants.

The Midtown Pregnancy Support Center (www.mpsc.org) counsels and helps young college and working women who find themselves in crisis pregnancies. This is a nondenominational charity that recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Expectant Mothercare (www.expectantmothercare.org) is a crisis clinic that’s been in existence for 20 years. It provides 4-D sonograms, counseling, and referrals to emergency housing and medical care. This charity was one of several abortion alternative clinics that were subpoenaed by Eliot Spitzer as soon as he became attorney general – payback to the pro-choice advocates that helped finance his campaign. This disgraceful act cost the clinics a considerable amount that should have gone toward helping their needy clients.

Since 1925, the Maternity Services Program of the Catholic Guardian Society and Home Bureau, (212-371-1000, ext. 2125) has served needy pregnant women and women with infants by giving them the resources, counseling, and training they need to build strong, responsible families. Its Cribs for Life Program is providing a safety net for these young mothers and their newborns by providing them with cribs and a full array of maternity and related services. Call now, Messrs. Buffett and Gates, and for a measly $200, you can provide newborns with a good start in life.

That’s so much better than a trash bag tossed out behind a women’s clinic, wouldn’t you agree?