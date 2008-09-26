Bloomberg: Congress Must Approve Bailout

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Mayor Bloombergr says Congress has to approve a bailout of the financial industry. The alternative, he says, would be “inconceivable.”

Asked about the issue today on his weekly radio show, Mr. Bloomberg envisioned a scenario in which “the world is shutting down. You would literally have the banks closing their doors.”

Adds the businessman-turned-politician: “If you work in the automobile business … nobody’s going to buy a car if they can’t finance it. Your kid’s not going to be able to have a college education. You can’t close down society.”

This morning, a stalemate continued on a proposed $700 billion bailout package, which President Bush and Treasury Secretary Paulson insist is urgently needed.