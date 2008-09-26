The New York Sun

Join
National

Bloomberg: Congress Must Approve Bailout

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mayor Bloombergr says Congress has to approve a bailout of the financial industry. The alternative, he says, would be “inconceivable.”

Asked about the issue today on his weekly radio show, Mr. Bloomberg envisioned a scenario in which “the world is shutting down. You would literally have the banks closing their doors.”

Adds the businessman-turned-politician: “If you work in the automobile business … nobody’s going to buy a car if they can’t finance it. Your kid’s not going to be able to have a college education. You can’t close down society.”

This morning, a stalemate continued on a proposed $700 billion bailout package, which President Bush and Treasury Secretary Paulson insist is urgently needed.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use