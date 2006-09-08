Bloomberg Criticizes as ‘Soft’ Politicians Who Stand in Way of Gun Crackdown

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Mayor Bloomberg says politicians who oppose measures to crack down on illegal guns have been “cowed or duped” by an “extremist gun lobby.”

During an appearance in front of the Congressional Black Caucus in Washington yesterday, Mr. Bloomberg said elected officials in both political parties have been too “soft” when it comes to trafficking and possessing illegal guns.

“They say that they are protecting the Second Amendment, but that’s a red herring if ever there was one, and it’s time for us to start exposing it,” Mr. Bloomberg said.

“The Second Amendment does not give anyone the right to sell or possess a gun illegally,” he said.

The speech, which was delivered at the caucus’ legislative conference and arranged by Rep. Charles Rangel, was part of a larger second-term effort by the Republican mayor to cut the flow of illegal guns to the city. It came on the same day that the House Judiciary Committee considered three bills that would restrict data sharing on guns between municipalities. Mr. Bloomberg has testified against them.

The mayor recently sued 15 gun dealers in five states after the city conducted an undercover sting operation and found that they were not following federal law properly.

He has also spearheaded a coalition of mayors from big cities across the country. While gun-control advocates have praised his aggressive efforts, the National Rifle Association and others say he is overstepping his bounds.

Mr. Bloomberg has said he is doing it because the federal government has failed to. A spokesman for the NRA, Andrew Arulanandam, defended the organization, saying that it has invested millions of dollars to back programs and that keep guns away from criminals.

Others praised his effort. The mayor also made an impromptu appearance on the Reverend Al Sharpton’s radio show to talk about guns.