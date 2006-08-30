Bloomberg Decides To Stay Neutral on State Races, But Does Weigh In on MTV Video of the Year

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Mayor Bloomberg has made his feelings known about a top musical race, but he is staying out of the state races for governor and Senate, saying that his neutrality is what’s best for the city.

“I think because I’m the mayor, and I will have to work with whoever is elected,” Mr. Bloomberg told reporters yesterday, “it would be in the city’s interest if I just stay neutral.”

The mayor did make one major endorsement yesterday, throwing his considerable musical muscle behind Shakira in her bid for Video of the Year at tomorrow’s MTV Video Music Awards, which are being held at Radio City Music Hall. The Colombian pop star is up for the award for her hit single, “Hips Don’t Lie.” The other nominees are Madonna, Panic! At the Disco, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Christina Aguilera.

“I think I’m going to have to go with Shakira — those hips don’t lie,” Mr. Bloomberg said in a taped segment that aired yesterday on MTV’s popular video countdown show, “Total Request Live.”

In the political arena, the mayor’s decision not to make an endorsement in the statewide races marks a departure from previous years, when he threw his support to incumbents from both parties; he endorsed Governor Pataki for reelection in 2002 and Senator Schumer in 2004.

Speaking after touring a new school campus in the Bronx, Mr. Bloomberg praised all three major candidates for governor — Republican John Faso and the two Democrats, Eliot Spitzer and Thomas Suozzi. “I know them all and respect all three of them and can tell you they are all somewhat social, somewhat business friends,” the mayor said. “I think all of them would give different sets of skills, and the public should consider all of them.”

In the Senate race, Mr. Bloomberg said Senator Clinton “has been a very good senator,” but he would not endorse her candidacy. “When we’ve needed something, I’ve gone to her, and she’s always been very responsive,” he said.

A Clinton spokesman, Howard Wolfson, said the campaign “appreciated the mayor’s kind words about Senator Clinton’s performance in office.”

The mayor said he would “get involved in a couple of other elections outside New York City.” He has donated money to Governor Schwarzenegger of California, and he has endorsed the candidacy of Senator Lieberman, who is running in a third-party bid after losing the Democratic primary to an anti-war challenger, Ned Lamont.

Mr. Bloomberg is a registered Republican, but he has distanced himself from the party during his mayoralty, and Mr. Faso and the GOP candidates for Senate, John Spencer and Kathleen Troia “K.T.” McFarland, are well behind Mr. Spitzer and Mrs. Clinton in the polls. The mayor is seen as being close to Mr. Spitzer, the gubernatorial frontrunner.

Mr. Bloomberg’s flirtation with a presidential run also may have factored into his calculation, an Albany political analyst, Alan Chartock, said. “Clearly, he has a good relationship with Eliot Spitzer, but if he endorses him, he potentially damages his bona fides with Republicans, which he may need in case he runs for president on the Republican ticket,” Mr. Chartock said.