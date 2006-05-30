Bloomberg Emerges From Cocoon of Political Deceit

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A Republican in name only (RINO) eventually tires of role-playing when the opportunity to display true colors arises. Mayor Bloomberg emerged from his cocoon of political deceit last week in such blooming leftism that I suspect he’s planning to give Hillary Clinton a run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2008. Anyone surprised at this possibility hasn’t been paying attention to how he’s ruining, I mean, running this city.

At a speech before graduating students at his alma mater, John Hopkins University, Mr. Bloomberg embraced the left-wing agenda with a fervor missing from every phony campaign speech he gave running for re-election as a Republican. Last week in Baltimore, he railed against faith-based science, warned against global warming, and in essence, congratulated himself for making New York the abortion capital of the nation. Oh, and he hates the National Rifle Association.

It appears that the mayor is addressing national issues but his positions are hardly likely to win him support within the GOP. No, Mr. Bloomberg wants to appeal to the Democrats who are having second thoughts about having Senator Clinton represent them in 2008. I grant you that Mr. Bloomberg is a smart man when it comes to business and accumulating billionaire status, but if he really believes in global warming then he’s just as flaky as Al Gore. More likely, he’s just repeating the left-wing mantra that will appeal to celebrities who’ll flock to his side if he decides to switch parties. They just love anyone who mocks those who have strong religious beliefs.

The mayor criticized school districts in Kansas and Mississippi that want to teach “intelligent design,” the theory that human life cannot be explained solely by evolution. I don’t understand why there’s a problem with teaching more than one hypothesis for one of the biggest mysteries of life. I attended Catholic school where we learned about Darwin and were taught that his theory may indeed explain the evolution of man’s body but that man with a soul cannot be scientifically explained. Where’s the conflict?

When my son was just six years old and heard the expression, “big bang” on television, he asked what it meant. After I explained that some people believe this is how the world began, he said, “But who started the big bang?” Not what but who, he asked. Good question.

In Eric Metaxas’s latest book, “Everything You Wanted to Know About God but Were Afraid to Ask” he points out that while the sun and the moon are millions of miles apart in distance, they appear equal in size to our naked eye. Are eclipses an accident or can they occur by design?

As for global warming, I believe it is the height of arrogance to think that we humans can have a significant impact, given how this planet defends itself. Way before humans existed, the earth has warmed and cooled without our help. How old is the planet and exactly how long have we actually been keeping records of our climate? The answer is about 4.5 billion years and we’ve only been recording climate changes for, at the most, a couple of hundred years, and that’s a generous assumption. Now we have all these scientists coming out of the woodwork spouting whatever their sponsors granting them funding want them to decree. Any genuine scientist suggesting it’s all a hoax is labeled a loony. Just ask professor emeritus Bill Gray Of Colorado State University, who is regarded as the world’s most famous hurricane expert. He’s run out of government funding and is using his own money to support his research. Why? Because he’s debunked the entire global warming crusade as nonsense. He says that climate change is normal and natural. There was a medieval warming period before there were any big oil companies. Needless to say, this scientist is being ignored.

I honestly think that Mr. Bloomberg is too smart to fall for the climate crisis nonsense, but stupid people vote too, so why not spout any gobbledygook that makes corporate America look evil. Plugging his global warming film, “An Inconvenient Truth,” Al Gore has flown all over the place, gobbling up carbon dioxide producing hydrocarbon fuels, to urge us to cut back on our oil consumption. What a joke!

I found Mr. Bloomberg’s remarks meant to appeal to pro-choice advocates to be the most inane. He said, “We have taken aim at unintended pregnancies by increasing access to high quality reproductive health care services for all our citizens.” He didn’t say, “unwanted,” which is bad enough. He said, “unintended.” Ahem. This writer was unintended. All of my five glorious, beautiful, healthy grandchildren were “unintended.” The unintended also vote.

Mr. Mayor. Quit the charade. Switch parties now and get your running shoes on.