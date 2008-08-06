Brooklyn Heights Man Found Dead in Bathtub

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A 42-year-old man was found dead with multiple stab wounds to his torso in Brooklyn Heights yesterday afternoon, according to law enforcement authorities.

New York City police said they found Graham Barnett of 166 Hicks St. unconscious and unresponsive in a bathtub in the bottom floor of the brownstone at about 4:15 p.m. Police said they recovered knives at the scene. There is no criminality suspected, and an investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Mr. Barnett was married with two young twin girls, according to a neighbor who has lived in the community for the past 30 years.