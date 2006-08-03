Bruno Granddaughter Found; Man With Her Taken Into Custody

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ALBANY — State police located Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno’s 20-year-old granddaughter in Manhattan early yesterday and police have taken into custody a man they say may have had a connection to her apparent running away from home.

Officials said they were trying to determine if the man, John Savage, 30, had any criminal involvement in events that led to the police search for Rachel Bruno.

Mr. Bruno said at a press conference that he believed the two may have met recently on the Internet.

The state police superintendent, Wayne Bennett, said Mr. Savage was held by New York City police on an outstanding bench warrant stemming from a charge he bribed a Bronx public official. The bribery case was apparently unrelated to Ms. Bruno, officials said.

Superintendent Bennett declined to say what the connection was between Ms. Bruno and Mr. Savage or how she got to New York City. Ms. Bruno has been returned to the Albany area for medical evaluation, state police said. State and city police said they found her walking in Manhattan at 1:15 a.m.

“She was relieved to be home and scared to death and afraid she would be harmed,” Mr. Bruno said. He said his granddaughter has been suffering from anorexia for five or six years and that affected her actions. He said the anorexia contributed to Ms. Bruno dropping out of high school; several years ago she had to be put on feeding tubes.

Superintendent Bennett, at news conference in Albany with Mr. Bruno, said Ms. Bruno had called her mother on Tuesday “in tears and said she wanted to come home.”