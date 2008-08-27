Bus Carrying Handicapped Crashes

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A bus carrying a number of handicapped people crashed in Queens yesterday evening, leaving three people in a serious condition, fire officials said.

The bus, which had around 17 people on board, crashed at around 4:30 p.m. at Springfield Boulevard and 92nd Avenue. Fourteen people were transported to Long Island Jewish Medical Center, three of whom had serious but not life-threatening injuries, the fire department said. The remaining three passengers didn’t require medical attention.