Bus Carrying Handicapped Crashes

A bus carrying a number of handicapped people crashed in Queens yesterday evening, leaving three people in a serious condition, fire officials said.

The bus, which had around 17 people on board, crashed at around 4:30 p.m. at Springfield Boulevard and 92nd Avenue. Fourteen people were transported to Long Island Jewish Medical Center, three of whom had serious but not life-threatening injuries, the fire department said. The remaining three passengers didn’t require medical attention.

