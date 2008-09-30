Captain Fined for Having Officers Remodel Home

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A police captain who ordered six of his subordinates to remodel his house is being ordered to pay $5,000 in fines by the city’s Conflict of Interest Board.

According to the board, the officer, Michael Byrne, has agreed to pay the fine after he recruited several officers under his command to help with remodeling and landscaping work around his house. While Mr. Byrne compensated some of the employees for their work, city law prevents officers from using their position for financial gain or entering into a business relationship with another public servant under their command.