Captain Fined for Having Officers Remodel Home

The New York Sun
Special to the Sun
A police captain who ordered six of his subordinates to remodel his house is being ordered to pay $5,000 in fines by the city’s Conflict of Interest Board.

According to the board, the officer, Michael Byrne, has agreed to pay the fine after he recruited several officers under his command to help with remodeling and landscaping work around his house. While Mr. Byrne compensated some of the employees for their work, city law prevents officers from using their position for financial gain or entering into a business relationship with another public servant under their command.

