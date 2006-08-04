Carbon Monoxide Poisons Diners at Famed Restaurant

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

One of New York City’s most celebrated restaurants was evacuated late last night after diners became ill from carbon monoxide poisoning, a city firefighter, Tom Cegielski, said.

About 16 diners at Bouley in TriBeCa fell ill around 10:30 p.m. when carbon monoxide levels reached 500 parts per million, a level that is potentially fatal. Typical homes have levels at 10 parts per million.

Three of the diners were taken to a hospital, though none were believed to be in critical condition, according to rescue officials at the scene. One firefighter said the source of the poisoning was a malfunctioning HVAC. Bouley, named after its famed chef David Bouley, is one of the top-rated restaurants in the city. It is known for its New French cuisine.