Cardinal Egan Takes on Pelosi

Are pro-choice Catholics as misinformed about their faith as House Speaker Pelosi? The self-proclaimed devout Catholic appeared on “Meet the Press” recently and tried to rationalize her abortion stance by claiming the church was not specifically against it. Her remarks drew an unprecedented response from Catholic leaders around the country, including our own Edward Cardinal Egan, who refuted her argument and affirmed in no uncertain terms that the church opposes abortion.

In a press release issued by the Archdiocese of New York, he said, “What the Speaker had to say about theologians and their positions regarding abortion was not only misinformed; it was also, and especially, utterly incredible in this day and age.”

On the August 24 “Meet the Press,” Mrs. Pelosi said: “I would say that as an ardent, practicing Catholic, this is an issue that I have studied for a long time. And what I know is, over the centuries, the doctors of the church have not been able to make that definition. And senator — St. Augustine said at three months. We don’t know. The point is, is that it shouldn’t have an impact on the woman’s right to choose.”

I’m not sure what sources Mrs. Pelosi has been studying, but it certainly wasn’t the catechism of the Catholic Church, which is very clear on abortion: Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception. From the first moment of existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person — among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life.

Citing religious dogma on the issue of abortion means nothing in New York State, which is the abortion capital of the nation. In June, an unlicensed abortionist in California, Bertha Bugarin, was arrested and jailed after botched abortion victims came forward. Bugarin, who owns five abortion mills, was charged with 10 felonies and one misdemeanor for practicing medicine and prescribing drugs without a license. She has pleaded not guilty. She should move to New York, where legislation is pending to allow nonphysicians to perform abortions.

Governor Spitzer proposed the Reproductive Health and Privacy Protection Act during his administration. This legislation, which would make abortion a civil right, has been condemned by both pro-life groups and women’s health organizations. The specifics in the bill are the most radical ever proposed, and Governor Paterson has indicated no opposition to the bill.

The bill will grant very young girls access to chemical birth control and abortion and prevent the passage of parental notification laws for minors. A grassroots organization called New Yorkers for Parental Rights was formed to alert the public of the dangers of this bill.

Women’s health organizations recognize how deadly the provisions of the bill are. It would eliminate the need for doctors and hospital environments in the performance of an abortion. A “licensed health care provider” will become a legal abortion provider. Providers will not be subject to prosecution for manslaughter if they cause the death of a woman during an abortion procedure.

In July, a sponsor of the bill, state Senator Craig Johnson, a Democrat, met with members of Feminists for Life to discuss it. One was Camille Gagliano who reported that his response to all the comments made about how this bill is bad for women was simply to say, “I am pro-choice.”

I’m sorry, but pro-choice politicians who claim they care for women’s rights lose all credibility with me when they refuse to recognize that this bill makes abortion anything but “safe.” What they may care more for is who will fund their re-election campaigns.

At the Democratic National Convention, the pro-abortion contingency was represented by the presidents of NARAL and Planned Parenthood, both of whom spoke at the convention. Emily’s List sponsored a select gathering of pro-abortion women and there were diversity parties everywhere.

In the closing lines of his press statement, Cardinal Egan was obviously chastising Catholic politicians such as Mrs. Pelosi when he spoke of the innocent lives in the womb: “They are not parts of their mothers, and what they are depends not at all upon the opinions of theologians of any faith. Anyone who dares to defend that they may be legitimately killed because another human being ‘chooses’ to do so or for any other equally ridiculous reason should not be providing leadership in a civilized democracy worthy of the name.”

Catholic politicians may not care what the bishops think, but Catholic voters should.

