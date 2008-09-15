Changes Sought in Plans For South Street Seaport

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Plans by the developer General Growth Properties to transform the South Street Seaport into a mixed-use retail, residential, and hotel destination are being targeted today by area residents and the local City Council member, Alan Gerson.

“I guess, fundamentally, we want to get a sense of how flexible they are in working with us to make changes to better enhance the historic character of the seaport. And come up with a more financially viable model,” Mr. Gerson said in an interview.

Mr. Gerson — who said he will not support the plan in its current form — is holding a hearing today on General Growth Properties’s plans to replace the James Rouse-built Pier 17 marketplace pavilion, as well as two Fulton Fish Market structures between Fulton and Beekman streets, with a mixed-use complex that would include a 42-story hotel and apartment tower.

“My concern is that the plan does not accentuate or enhance the unique flavor and historic character of the seaport. Specifically, I have problems with the height of the tower, and the lack of sufficient public space.”

General Growth has been trying to court public opinion for the project by sponsoring a free exhibit, “Seaport Past & Future,” at a building on Front Street.

General Growth will be seeking approval from the Landmarks Preservation Commission this fall before entering into the city’s land use review process.

The developer’s plan does include a community center and it has said it would consider offering to build a school as a cultural amenity to help win support.

“General Growth Properties looks forward to sharing its vision with the community,” a spokesman for the company said.