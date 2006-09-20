Chef Says Astor’s Troubles Are Linked to Nurse’s Treatment

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The chef blames the nurse for Brooke Astor’s late-life woes.

The chef, who served dishes of couscous and pureed veal to the 104-year-old philanthropist, claims a nurse shoved spoonfuls of food into Mrs. Astor’s mouth — with enough force that Mrs. Astor’s teeth were broken. Other times, the nurse allegedly would burn Mrs. Astor’s tongue with hot food, prompting such screams that the chef would bolt into the room.

The latest round of accusations is contained in court papers filed yesterday on behalf of Mrs. Astor’s son, Anthony Marshall, a former Marine and ambassador. Mr. Marshall, 82, is accused of neglecting to care for his mother in her old age while helping himself to her substantial fortune. Mr. Marshall’s son, Philip Marshall, a professor at Roger WIlliams University in Rhode Island, in July asked a state judge to take away Mrs. Astor’s guardianship from his father.

Yesterday’s court papers contain affidavits from Mrs. Astor’s weekend chef and a nurse’s aid. Their names have been redacted in copies made public.

Their brief testimony suggests that Mrs. Astor, who possesses one of America’s most famous fortunes, did not always receive the best care that money could buy.

Occasionally, according the chef’s deposition, a member of the staff would turn off Mrs. Astor’s hearing aid when they wanted to tell stories. Also, a staff member would turn down the hearing aid when she would watch films on television from Jamaica, her country of origin, according to the chef’s four-page deposition, which was taken last month.

“This shut Mrs. Astor off,” the chef concluded.

The chef began working weekends at Mrs. Astor’s Park Avenue apartment in December 2005. A lawyer for Anthony Marshall, Kenneth Warner, has said that Mrs. Astor has a staff of nine. Since July, Mrs. Astor has lived at her Westchester County estate.

The depositions also suggest that Mrs. Astor’s staff is divided in its loyalty to either Anthony Marshall, the son, or Philip Marshall, the grandson. In the affidavits filed yesterday, both the chef and a nurse’s aid wrote positive reviews of Anthony Marshall, noting that he visited his mother frequently.