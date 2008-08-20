The New York Sun

Child Recently Returned To Mother Is Found Dead

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A toddler in foster care for most of his life but just recently reunited with his mother has been found dead in their New York City home. Two-and-a-half-year-old Jashya Brown was found unconscious by police responding to a call from his mother, who said he had been wrestling with his 5-year-old brother.

Jashya was taken Monday to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Child welfare officials say they are investigating.

Jashya had been reunited with his mother in July after she underwent counseling and took a parenting class.

